Sena minister rejects BJP's charge of owning illegal property

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that on June 27 last year, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had issued a noticeto demolish the illegal construction made by Parab in Gandhinagar area of Bandra. "The MHADA had asked Parab to remove the illegal construction within 10 days of getting the notice.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The opposition BJP on Friday accused Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab of owning an illegal property in Mumbai, even as he refuted the allegation. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya claimed that on June 27 last year, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had issued a notice to demolish the illegal construction made by Parab in Gandhinagar area of Bandra.

"The MHADA had asked Parab to remove the illegal construction within 10 days of getting the notice. It also said that if he failed to do so, it would demolish the property," he said. Somaiya sought to know from MHADA what action it has taken in the last one year in the matter.

However, rejecting the allegation, Parab said there was a political motive behind it. "This is political vendetta. I don't know why the MHADA issued an order despite me not owning the property," he told reporters.

When asked about Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday meeting state Governor B S Koshyari to protest against the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's Bandra bungalow,Parab said," Athawale should answer if he is okay with illegal constructions just because she happens to be Kangana Ranaut." "If there are allegations of drug consumption against her, shouldn't that be probed?" he asked..

