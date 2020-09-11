Maha WCD's foster care programme to begin in Palghar

The Maharashtra Women and Child Development department will implement a foster care programme for orphans in five districts, including Palghar, and families that take such children in their fold would be given Rs 2,000 per month for the purpose, an official said on Friday. The plan is to select 40 such children in each of the five districts, namely Palghar, Pune, Solapur, Mumbai Suburban and Amravati, and give them the love and care of families, he said.

He said online training of child protection agencies in Palghar had been completed as part of the implementation of the foster care 'guardianship' programme, he added. Parents wanting to be part of the initiative can connect through Women and Child Development Commissionerate, the official added.