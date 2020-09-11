Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha WCD's foster care programme to begin in Palghar

The Maharashtra Women and Child Development department will implement a foster care programme for orphans in five districts, including Palghar, and families that take such children in their fold would be given Rs 2,000 per month for the purpose, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:01 IST
Maha WCD's foster care programme to begin in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Maharashtra Women and Child Development department will implement a foster care programme for orphans in five districts, including Palghar, and families that take such children in their fold would be given Rs 2,000 per month for the purpose, an official said on Friday. The plan is to select 40 such children in each of the five districts, namely Palghar, Pune, Solapur, Mumbai Suburban and Amravati, and give them the love and care of families, he said.

He said online training of child protection agencies in Palghar had been completed as part of the implementation of the foster care 'guardianship' programme, he added. Parents wanting to be part of the initiative can connect through Women and Child Development Commissionerate, the official added.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister urges civil society to come forward to free CIC of frivolous queries

Union minister Jitendra Singh urged the civil society on Friday to come forward in a big way to create awareness about the functioning of the RTI Act so that the Central Information Commission CIC is not overloaded with frivolous and non-es...

Congress declares 1st list of 15 candidates for bypolls in MP

The Congress on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The pending by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states and the Bihar assembly pol...

In race for TRP, journalism lacking substance: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said in the race for TRP, journalism has been reduced to a position where it lacks substance. To protect the democracy, there is an absolute necessity of truth-finding journalism, the former UP...

Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers

Russias Norilsk Nickel Nornickel said on Friday that it had collected more than 90 of fuel leaked into rivers during its Arctic fuel spill earlier this year, or about 12,000 tonnes.The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020