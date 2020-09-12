Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in Saurashtra-Kutch, Guj gets 124 pc of season avg

The state has received around 124 per cent of average annual rainfall this season so far, officials said. The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between Monday and Wednesday next week.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:27 IST
Heavy rains in Saurashtra-Kutch, Guj gets 124 pc of season avg

Parts of Saurashtra-Kutch region in Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Saturday after a brief dry spell, with one taluka getting 107 millimetres in eight hours. The state has received around 124 per cent of average annual rainfall this season so far, officials said.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between Monday and Wednesday next week. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), some areas in Saurashtra districts like Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch and Jamnagar received heavy rainfall on Saturday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka getting 107 mm rainfall in eight hours till 4 pm Saturday.

During this period, it said, Bhuj and Anjar talukas of Kutch district received 89mm and 55 mm rainfall respectively. With this, Gujarat has so far receive 1,027.19 mm rain, which is 123.61 per cent of average annual rainfall, it said.

Kutch district received 257.58 per cent of annual average rainfall of 412 mm, followed by Saurashtra with 166.41 per cent, north Gujarat 107.85 per cent and south Gujarat 105.21 per cent, the SEOC said. However, east central Gujarat has got just 90.63 per cent of average annual rainfall.

SOEC data showed that out of 1027.19 mm rainfall the state has received so far during the current season, 644.51 mm was received in August alone. A majority of the 251 talukas in the state have received over 500 mm rainfall, with 102 of them getting over 1,000 mm, while 18 talukas have seen rainfall between 251- 500mm.

The India Meteorological Department's Ahmedabad centre has said between Monday and Wednesday, parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, as well as light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the district over the next five days..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday

The head of Afghanistans peace council Abdullah Abdullah said implementing a ceasefire will be one of the first issues discussed when government and Taliban militant group representatives meet on Sunday.Long-awaited peace talks began on Sat...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh Banswara and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here saidKotda Udaipur and Bali Pali recorded 5 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020