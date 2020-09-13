Telangana CM inspects renovation works at Yadadri temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation works at the famous temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadadri, about 60 kms from here. Rao instructed the officials to complete the works without any hurry or lapses and by strictly adhering to the principles of 'Agama Sastra' (ancient manual for worship, temple building and others), an official release said.

The CM also gave directions on various aspects of renovation works, including development of infrastructure facilities at the complex, promotion of greenery, beautification and transportation. He also ordered the release of Rs 75 crore in the next three weeks for the temple works, it added.