Tropical storm Teddy forms in the Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical depression 20 has strengthened into storm Teddy in the Atlantic and is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is located about 1,110 miles (1,785 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h). It is expected to head west-north-west for one or two days before veering north-west, the NHC said.