Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low intensity tremor in Palghar, precautionary measures on

A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, said District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. The area has seen several low intensity tremors since November last year, including a few over the past few days, including 11 of varying magnitude on September 11. "The tremor, of 2.9 magnitude, was experienced at 28 seconds past 4:16pm on Monday," Kadam said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:00 IST
Low intensity tremor in Palghar, precautionary measures on
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, said District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. The area has seen several low intensity tremors since November last year, including a few over the past few days, including 11 of varying magnitude on September 11.

"The tremor, of 2.9 magnitude, was experienced at 28 seconds past 4:16pm on Monday," Kadam said. District Collector Manik Gursal said control rooms had been set up in Dahanu and Talasari while audio-video clips in Warli language were being distributed to educate people on what is to be done and what is to be avoided during an earthquake.

Civil defence personnel were carrying out mock drills in villages, said Dahanu SDO Ashima Mittal, while Tehsildar Rahul Sarang said villagers had been given tents to stay on open ground as a safety measure against tremors.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Paulette makes rare landfall in Bermuda as Cat 1

Hurricane Paulette made a rare landfall in Bermuda early Monday as a strong Category 1 storm just hours after the wealthy British territory shuttered schools, government agencies and air and sea ports. The eye of the storm passed over the i...

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the euro and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, boosted by improved risk appetite in global markets, while investors waited for UK lawmakers to vote on a bill which the European Union has told London to scrap.Ste...

Former civil servants move SC against Sudershan TV show

Seven former civil servants have moved the Supreme Court to become parties to a pending plea seeking stay of telecast of Sudarshan TVs Bindas Bol programme on alleged infiltration of Muslim into bureaucracy. The Delhi High Court, on Septemb...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020