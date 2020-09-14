Low intensity tremor in Palghar, precautionary measures on
A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, said District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. The area has seen several low intensity tremors since November last year, including a few over the past few days, including 11 of varying magnitude on September 11. "The tremor, of 2.9 magnitude, was experienced at 28 seconds past 4:16pm on Monday," Kadam said.PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:00 IST
A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, said District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. The area has seen several low intensity tremors since November last year, including a few over the past few days, including 11 of varying magnitude on September 11.
"The tremor, of 2.9 magnitude, was experienced at 28 seconds past 4:16pm on Monday," Kadam said. District Collector Manik Gursal said control rooms had been set up in Dahanu and Talasari while audio-video clips in Warli language were being distributed to educate people on what is to be done and what is to be avoided during an earthquake.
Civil defence personnel were carrying out mock drills in villages, said Dahanu SDO Ashima Mittal, while Tehsildar Rahul Sarang said villagers had been given tents to stay on open ground as a safety measure against tremors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dahanu
- Vivekanand Kadam
- Palghar
- Maharashtra
- Talasari
- Manik Gursal
- Ashima Mittal
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maharashtra: Water-level of Wainganga river rises following heavy rainfall
Karnataka CM flags off first ever RORO train between Bengaluru and Maharashtra's Solapur
Maharashtra stamp duty cut to encourage fence sitters in making purchase decisions, say realtors
BJP leader slams Maharashtra govt for not providing security to Kangana Ranaut