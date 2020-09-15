Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Paulette lingers over Bermuda, knocks out power for most islanders

Swells were reaching parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east cost of the United States, the Miami-based center said. Another hurricane, Sally, was headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 04:13 IST
Hurricane Paulette lingers over Bermuda, knocks out power for most islanders

Hurricane Paulette knocked out power lines in much of Bermuda on Monday while swells reached as far as the east coast of the United States.

The storm lingered over the British territory longer than initially forecast by the Bermuda Weather Service. Early afternoon, its eye was located west of Bermuda, which lies about 650 miles (1,050 km) east of the United States, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It was picking up speed, hitting a maximum sustained speed of 105 miles per hour with higher gusts but moving gradually north-northeastward from the Atlantic archipelago and into open water, NHC said. Swells were reaching parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east cost of the United States, the Miami-based center said.

Another hurricane, Sally, was headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday. With islanders staying inside, there were no immediate reports of damage, a witness said.

But a spokesperson for BELCO, the local electricity company, said 25,222 customers out of 36,000 lost power. It was only partly restored in the afternoon. Ann Botelho, one of the residents who lost power, said lights went off just before 8 a.m. local time and did not return until about 5 p.m.

"The back side of the storm is always the worst," she said in reference to heavy rains. Major Benjamin Beasley, second in command of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, said soldiers starting road cleanups at 3 p.m. to ensure there was at least one working lane on every major road.

"We are not through it yet," he said, adding that the island is now watching tropical storms Vicky and Teddy. Both are currently in the Atlantic basin. While Vicky is weakening, Teddy is strengthening and expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester mayor fires police chief over handling Daniel Prude's death

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief LaRon Singletary and suspended two city officials over the handling of the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in police custody, as she called for a federal review of the...

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Surat civic body, several associations and business groups are planting 70,000 saplings across the city to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday that falls on September 17. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City told ANI, We st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set to dip as investors await key data

Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential COVID-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.A...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UBS chairman maps out Credit Suisse merger httpson.ft.com3kbmeMW - Parma football club poised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020