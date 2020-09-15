Left Menu
Hurricane Paulette lingers over Bermuda, knocks out power for most islanders

It was picking up speed, hitting a maximum sustained speed of 105 miles per hour with higher gusts but moving gradually north-northeastward from the Atlantic archipelago and into open water, NHC said. Swells were reaching parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east cost of the United States, the Miami-based center said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 06:15 IST
Hurricane Paulette knocked out power lines in much of Bermuda on Monday while swells reached as far as the east coast of the United States. The storm lingered over the British territory longer than initially forecast by the Bermuda Weather Service.

Early afternoon, its eye was located west of Bermuda, which lies about 650 miles (1,050 km) east of the United States, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was picking up speed, hitting a maximum sustained speed of 105 miles per hour with higher gusts but moving gradually north-northeastward from the Atlantic archipelago and into open water, NHC said.

Swells were reaching parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the east cost of the United States, the Miami-based center said. Another hurricane, Sally, was headed toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday.

With islanders staying inside, there were no immediate reports of damage, a witness said. But a spokesperson for BELCO, the local electricity company, said 25,222 customers out of 36,000 lost power. It was only partly restored in the afternoon.

Ann Botelho, one of the residents who lost power, said lights went off just before 8 a.m. local time and did not return until about 5 p.m. "The back side of the storm is always the worst," she said in reference to heavy rains.

Lt Col Benjamin Beasley, command of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, said soldiers starting road cleanups at 3 p.m. to ensure there was at least one working lane on every major road. "We are not through it yet," he said, adding that the island is now watching tropical storms Vicky and Teddy.

Both are currently in the Atlantic basin. While Vicky is weakening, Teddy is strengthening and expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

