IRB Infra arm inks pact with NHAI for executing Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway stretch

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday said its arm has entered into a pact with NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:59 IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday said its arm has entered into a pact with NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore. The project falls under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1.

"VM7 Expressway Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of eight lane access-controlled expressway from km 190 to km 217.5 of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The 27.50 km stretch pertains to Gandeva-Ena section in Gujarat.

The company said the construction period for the stretch is 730 days, while operation period is 15 years..

