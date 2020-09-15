Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oregon governor seeks more federal help as wildfires burn in U.S. West

Dozens of wildfires have burned across some 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) in California, Oregon and Washington state since August, ravaging several small towns, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least three dozen people. California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said 16,600 firefighters were battling 25 fires on Tuesday in the most populous U.S. state after being able to largely put out two blazes on Monday.

Reuters | Oregon | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:56 IST
Oregon governor seeks more federal help as wildfires burn in U.S. West
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CALFIRECZU)

Oregon's governor is seeking additional federal assistance as her state battles the deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, and local residents pitched in on Tuesday to help the many people displaced by the blazes. Dozens of wildfires have burned across some 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) in California, Oregon and Washington state since August, ravaging several small towns, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least three dozen people.

California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said 16,600 firefighters were battling 25 fires on Tuesday in the most populous U.S. state after being able to largely put out two blazes on Monday. Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Monday sent a letter to the White House requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration following the federal emergency declaration on Sept. 10. The request from the Democratic governor includes a call for additional communications resources, damage-assessment teams, search-and-rescue and debris management, as well as help with shelter and medical assistance.

The fires have put harmful levels of smoke and soot into the region's air, painting skies with tones of orange and sepia even as local residents deal with another public health emergency in the coronavirus pandemic. The incinerated wreckage from the fires can have a surreal appearance, with red-colored fire retardant blanketing burned residences and vehicles in communities like Talent, Oregon. 'A TOTAL BLESSING'

Tens of thousands of displaced residents across the Pacific Northwest continued to adjust to life as evacuees. In the southwestern Oregon city of Phoenix, displaced families, many with young children, are sleeping in their cars and taking shelter at a local civic center or in churches, local City Council member Sarah Westover said.

"It's much more difficult to follow the COVID restrictions given the environment," Westover said. Marcus Welch, a food service director and youth soccer coach in Phoenix, said he has been helping a group of local high school students run a community donation center to assist a mostly Latino local population whose mobile homes were burned to the ground. About 600 people have come by to pick up donations, Welch added.

The high school students, whose homes were spared from the Almeda Fire, started handing out water bottles in the parking lot of a local Home Depot store last Wednesday and Thursday, Welch said. By Friday, local residents began dropping off large amounts of items, including baby supplies, clothing and canned food, Welch said. "Every day, I hear a sad story. Every day, I hear a family displaced. People are crying because high school kids are giving them food, water. ... It's been a total blessing," Welch said. "Some people, they lost everything, so we encourage them to take everything they can."

Westover said the community is in grief and shock while fearing it might not be over. She and others who have evacuated still have their cars packed, ready to make an escape at a moment's notice, she said. Her house in Phoenix was spared, but others nearby burned down. "It's like it cherry-picked - it burned down a house, then skipped two, then burned down another. I guess that's the way they kind of work with the embers flying around," Westover said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, met with firefighters and officials in California. His Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded the Republican president a "climate arsonist" for refusing to acknowledge climate change's role in the wildfires, while Trump said, "I don't think science knows." Ten deaths have been confirmed during the past week in Oregon, the latest flashpoint in a larger summer outbreak of fires. At least 25 people have perished in California wildfires since mid-August, and one death has been confirmed in Washington state. More than 6,200 homes and other structures have been lost, according to figures from all three states.

Local residents told of having to make quick getaways from fast-moving wildfires. Rhonda Johnston and Chuck Johnston, of Gates, Oregon, described celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary outside their RV playing card games and eating barbecued chicken in the parking lot of the Oregon State Fairgrounds after a hasty evacuation.

"This is something you never think you're going to go through," Rhonda Johnston said. "We grabbed a couple days' worth of clothes, pills, and two cars full of pictures and two dogs and a cat and our daughter."

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...

Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

Declaring the dawn of a new Middle East, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed historic diplomatic pacts with Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a new order in the Mideast and cast him as a peacemaker at the heig...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Revived grass root democracy in J-K despite attempts by a country to derail the process: India

India on Tuesday said it has revived grass root democracy and provided a new momentum to social and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir despite persistent attempts by a neighbouring country to infiltrate terrorists to derail this proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020