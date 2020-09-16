Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It made a lot of ash': California lightning fire torches family cabin

Sandra Stone's family has been coming for years to the cabin along Clear Creek in Brookdale, California, that her great-grandparents built in 1907 using redwood for beams and cut glass crystal for windows. It is now a pile of rubble after the CZU Lightning Complex fire swept through San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in mid-August, killing one person, burning 86,509 acres and destroying nearly 1,500 structures.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:31 IST
'It made a lot of ash': California lightning fire torches family cabin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sandra Stone's family has been coming for years to the cabin along Clear Creek in Brookdale, California, that her great-grandparents built in 1907 using redwood for beams and cut glass crystal for windows.

It is now a pile of rubble after the CZU Lightning Complex fire swept through San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in mid-August, killing one person, burning 86,509 acres and destroying nearly 1,500 structures. "It made a lot of ash," Stone said on Tuesday during her first visit to the cabin since it was destroyed.

The blaze was one of three massive wildfires in northern California ignited after about 14,000 lightning strikes during a freakishly intense storm, and one of dozens across the Pacific Northwest that have scorched more than 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since then. Burning through towns in Oregon and devouring forests in California, Washington and Idaho, the fires have thrown up a blanket of ash and smoke that has made the region's air quality among the worst in the world. The fires have also thrust climate change to the forefront as an issue in the U.S. presidential election.

WATCHED SURVEILLANCE VIDEO Stone watched from her home in Santa Rosa, a 2 1/2-hour drive away, on surveillance cameras as firefighters drove down the skinny single-lane road trying to save buildings.

"We would go from thinking it was gone for sure to being hopeful that it was still here," Stone said as she walked past a creek filled with charred debris, twisted bed frames and a clawfoot tub turned upside down with one of its feet missing. It took about two weeks for Stone to prepare for seeing the cabin in person.

"My reaction actually started further down the road with the rest of the residences that were no longer, and it made me really sad because I can picture them here and now I can picture them gone," Stone said. She said her daughters want to rebuild, but she has no idea how long that would take. Behind the house, loose dirt and downed trees cover a steep incline, raising concerns of erosion.

"Everything that's important is still here," she said, sounding hopeful. "The trees are still here. The creek is still here. And it'll be beautiful again in no time."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom.They were praying to be allowed to leave To be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands in hospitals and care homes. In recent months,...

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020