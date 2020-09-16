Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another low-pressure area brews over Bay of Bengal

Squally weather will be experienced, and surface wind with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, Biswas said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea and those already there have been advised to return to the coast by September 20, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:44 IST
Another low-pressure area brews over Bay of Bengal

A fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for four days in Odisha next week, the Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, advising fishermen not to venture into the deep sea. In view of the weather forecast, the state government asked the district administrations to closely monitor the situation and remain alert.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked them to remain in a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality and take appropriate action. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas around September 20, said H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre here.

Under its influence, there will be widespread rainfall over Odisha from September 20 to 23, he said. Squally weather will be experienced, and surface wind with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, Biswas said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea and those already there have been advised to return to the coast by September 20, he said. This will be the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the first week of August.

Five back-to-back low-pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas. Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering widespread rainfall in several areas in south Odisha.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Wanted Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in Bleak YearOliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguin and their friends are urgently seeking sponsors for their bed an...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over Bad Boy BillionairesAn Indian courts decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tyc...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists create gene-edited animals as surrogate sires to boost food productionScientists have created gene-edited pigs, goats and cattle to produce sperm with traits such as disease ...

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020