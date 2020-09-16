Another low-pressure area brews over Bay of Bengal

A fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for four days in Odisha next week, the Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, advising fishermen not to venture into the deep sea. In view of the weather forecast, the state government asked the district administrations to closely monitor the situation and remain alert.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked them to remain in a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality and take appropriate action. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas around September 20, said H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre here.

Under its influence, there will be widespread rainfall over Odisha from September 20 to 23, he said. Squally weather will be experienced, and surface wind with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, Biswas said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea and those already there have been advised to return to the coast by September 20, he said. This will be the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the first week of August.

Five back-to-back low-pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and created flood situations in several areas. Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering widespread rainfall in several areas in south Odisha.