Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: First sea-based commercial satellite launch by China; World's largest fish are female and more

COVID-19 screening in public venues is unreliable NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life NASA is considering approving by next April up to two planetary science missions from four proposals under review, including one to Venus that scientists involved in the project said could help determine whether or not that planet harbors life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: First sea-based commercial satellite launch by China; World's largest fish are female and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch

China has successfully sent nine satellites into orbit in its first commercial launch of a rocket from a platform at sea, state media reported on Wednesday. The satellites, one of which belonged to video-sharing platform Bilibili, were deployed by a Long March 11 rocket from the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, media reported.

Common public screening methods unreliable; student-athletes may need heart test after COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID-19 screening in public venues is unreliable NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after the recent discovery of possible life

NASA is considering approving by next April up to two planetary science missions from four proposals under review, including one to Venus that scientists involved in the project said could help determine whether or not that planet harbors life. An international research team on Monday described evidence of potential microbes residing in the harshly acidic Venusian clouds: traces of phosphine, a gas that on Earth is produced by bacteria inhabiting oxygen-free environments. It provided strong potential evidence of life beyond Earth.

Girl power in the deep blue sea: World's largest fish are female

Male and female whale sharks - filter-feeding marine behemoths - grow at different rates, with females doing so more slowly but getting much larger than the guys, according to research that offers deeper insight into the biology of Earth's largest fish. Researchers said on Wednesday they had tracked the growth of 54 whale sharks over a 10-year period in the vast Ningaloo Reef off Australia's west coast, where hundreds of these slow-swimming endangered fish migrate annually.

California wildfire threatens Mount Wilson Observatory and communications hub

Firefighters waged an all-out ground and air campaign on Tuesday to save the famed Mount Wilson Observatory and an adjacent hub of communications towers from a wildfire roaring through rugged peaks overlooking the foothill suburbs north of Los Angeles. Flames from the blaze, dubbed the Bobcat Fire, crept to within just 500 feet (152 meters) of the evacuated observatory grounds during the day, said David Dantzic, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Hyundai Samho delivers the world's first LNG-powered very large container ship

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had delivered the world's first very large container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd. The shipping industry has been under pressure to reduce carbon emissions, introducing new rules this year to cut the sulfur content in marine, or bunker, fuels.

European space agency signs deal for asteroid defense mission

The European space agency (ESA) signed a deal worth 129 million euros ($154 million) on Tuesday to make a spacecraft for a joint project with NASA looking at how to deflect an asteroid heading for Earth. NASA is due to launch a spacecraft in June 2021 set on a collision course with the Dimorphos asteroid to test whether it would be possible to nudge objects that might be threatening Earth onto a safer path.

One of largest known T. rex skeletons up for auction at Christie's

The British auction house Christie's plans to sell the skeleton of one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes in early October, the company said on Wednesday. The dinosaur is known as "STAN,", approximately 67 million years old, was discovered in 1987 in South Dakota by amateur paleontologist Stan Saison.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each ...

Powers vested under AFSPA exceeded during Amshipora operation: PRO Defence Srinagar

The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. According to an official release, the inquiry ...

Pune: Liquor shop sealed for violating outbreak norms

A liquor shop was sealed by Punecivic authorities after patrons were found violating socialdistancing and mask norms, an official said on FridayThe liquor outlet is located in Shivajinagar area andwas sealed under Maharashtra COVID-19 Preve...

1,100 indigenous PPE kit manufacturers developed by Government so far

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of Personal protective equipment PPE kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSME sector. Accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020