SCTIMST, TYNOR ink pact for joint R&D in Orthotics and Rehabilitation devices

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI): Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has signed an MoU with Tynor Orthotics Private Limitedto set up an Orthotics and Rehabilitation R&D vertical to promote indigenous device development in thissector. The Mohali-based Tynor Orthotics Private Limited (Tynor) in Punjab, which is the largest manufacturer and exporter of high quality and affordable orthopedic appliances and fracture aids in India,will collaborate with SCTIMST, an institute of national importance under the centre's department of Science and Technology, for the co-development of orthotic devices and to promote joint research programmes in orthotics and rehab, a press release from Sree Chitra Institute said.

Tynor has funded SCTIMST for R&D of two off-loading devices in patients with diabetic foot ulcers and osteoarthritis. The project is planned for one year with Tynor contributing Rs 27 lakh to the programme.

The main objective of this Institute-Industry collaboration is to develop a cluster of orthoses for catering to clinical conditions such as osteoarthritis and diabetic foot ulcer, the release said. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will witness a huge growth in the global diabetic foot ulcer therapeutics market due to the increasing geriatricpopulation which is more prone to diabetes.

The global Diabetic Foot ulcers and pressure ulcer market is expected to reach USD 5,265 million by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 6.6 per centfrom 2019- 2025 which is quite alarming. Similarly, the global knee braces market is growing due to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing number of orthopaedic knee surgeries, and growing number of sports injuries in athletics.

The global knee braces market size was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2018and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3per cent. The growing burden of osteoarthritis, the increase in targetpopulation, and the technology of cost-effective and easy to wear braces are the major growth propellers for the market.

"SCTIMST has done a considerable amount of R and D work in biomedical devices over the last 30 or more years and has established itself as a pioneer in this field. This collaboration with an Industry leaderfor co-development of ortho-rehab devices in the country is a commendable step and is fully aligned with the Honorable Prime Minister's Vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," said Dr VK Saraswat, NITI AayogMember, noted missile scientist and the President of SCTIMST. The R&D tie-up with an Indian industry right from the start and after a detailed study of the Indian marketis the way to go forward to ensure development of high-quality affordable technologies for India and tostrengthen our medical devices industry, reduce the country's import dependence for such devices and ensure commercial success of our products, according to Dr Asha Kishore, Director SCTIMST.

"Our research team is enthused to work with an industryleader in this segment and will do their best to get the desired results of this partnership in a year or two," she said. Dr. P J Singh, Managing Director of Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, said Tynor has planned to set upIndia's first R&D Centre in Orthopedic Appliances, Fracture Aids, Walking Aids, Compression Garmentsand Footcare Products.

This centre, named TORNADO (Tynor Ortho Research N Appliance Development Organization) will see expertsfrom the fields of Engineering, Orthopedics, Biomedical Sciences and Design coming together to develop products based on the requirements of the Indian patient. This collaborative programme between SCTIMST, a leading R&D institute and superspecialty hospital of the country with Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in the industry in this specialised field, is expected to produce wholesome results and will be a milestone in the field of orthotic technology development in the country.

In accordance with the Institute's Vision 2030 Programme, scientists from the Biomedical Technology Wing of SCTIMST, Subhash NN,Muraleedharan CV and Dr Harikrishna Varma (Head BMT Wing) aredriving the Orthotics and Rehabilitation R&D vertical along with clinicians from the hospital wing Dr. Nitha J and Dr. Subin Sukesan and other experts of the country as advisors.