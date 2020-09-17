Left Menu
Sally downing trees, flooding roads in Georgia in US

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:19 IST
County sheriffs in Georgia are reporting numerous trees down and closures of flooded highways and streets as Sally moves across the South, dumping rain. In central Georgia, Robins Air Force Base closed one of its entrances Thursday morning due to flooding. In a Facebook post, the base said it would delay the start of the workday for some employees.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Sally sloshed ashore Wednesday morning on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane.

It has since weakened to a tropical depression. Pensacola International Airport remains closed and officials say they need to assess the safety of the runway and its facility before it reopens after Hurricane Sally sloshed ashore on the Gulf Coast.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the airport gave no timeline on when it would reopen. The airport closed Monday as Sally bore down. The airport typically has dozens of daily flights from airlines that include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. It's asking passengers to contact their airlines about canceled flights.

Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas. The tropical depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 45 kph with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 AM local time, Sally was centered about 80 kilometers southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 19 kph. Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

