Miral Announces Major Milestones on Yas Bay, Part of its USD 3.26 Billion Developments under Construction on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of experiences, today announced the latest milestones and construction progress at Yas Island's Yas Bay. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the development and was briefed on construction progress and milestones achieved to date. Yas Bay represents a USD 1.1 Billion investment, and is an integral part of Miral's USD 3.26 Billion portfolio of diverse leisure and entertainment developments under construction on Yas Island. As part of the overall masterplan for Yas Island, Yas Bay will play an important role in the continued growth of the island, with Miral investing the USD 1.1 Billion into the project's Waterfront, infrastructure and public realm.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "We have made significant progress across Abu Dhabi's new iconic development, Yas Bay. The latest milestones underscore our vision for Yas Island to position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. We remain committed to enriching our portfolio of unique experiences and immersive attractions across Yas Island while further contributing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider tourism growth." Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas: The Waterfront, The Residences and twofour54, and is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals. Located on the Southern end of Yas Island, Yas Bay will become Abu Dhabi's premier waterfront destination, with the main focal point featuring The Waterfront, a vibrant leisure and entertainment destination. The iconic Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi's first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, will be the epicentre of Yas Bay's Waterfront, and once open will host UFC and other world-class events. The Etihad Arena will become one of the leading entertainment venues in the region, designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, with flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people.

Set within The Waterfront, The Hilton Yas Bay Hotel is currently over 93% complete and represents a total investment of USD 326 Million. The 5 Star hotel will feature 546 rooms and an accompanying beach club, with both set to be opened this year. In addition, the Waterfront will feature entertainment and nightlife attractions, including a Pier with 37 cafés and restaurants as well as 19 retail outlets. Miral remains committed to enriching the diverse experiences available on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, as it contributes to the Emirate's wider economic diversification plans.

Miral's unique portfolio of current and developed assets and experiences, includes record-breaking attractions on Yas Island; from Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to the newly opened CLYMB Abu Dhabi. As well as delivering many world firsts, these projects have secured a number of industry accolades and have been recognised for their unrivalled immersive experiences for local and global guests. ABOUT MIRAL Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

For more information, please visit: www.miral.ae