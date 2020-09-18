Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miral Announces Major Milestones on Yas Bay, Part of its USD 3.26 Billion Developments under Construction on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

We remain committed to enriching our portfolio of unique experiences and immersive attractions across Yas Island while further contributing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider tourism growth." Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas: The Waterfront, The Residences and twofour54, and is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:58 IST

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of experiences, today announced the latest milestones and construction progress at Yas Island's Yas Bay. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the development and was briefed on construction progress and milestones achieved to date. Yas Bay represents a USD 1.1 Billion investment, and is an integral part of Miral's USD 3.26 Billion portfolio of diverse leisure and entertainment developments under construction on Yas Island. As part of the overall masterplan for Yas Island, Yas Bay will play an important role in the continued growth of the island, with Miral investing the USD 1.1 Billion into the project's Waterfront, infrastructure and public realm.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "We have made significant progress across Abu Dhabi's new iconic development, Yas Bay. The latest milestones underscore our vision for Yas Island to position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. We remain committed to enriching our portfolio of unique experiences and immersive attractions across Yas Island while further contributing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider tourism growth." Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas: The Waterfront, The Residences and twofour54, and is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals. Located on the Southern end of Yas Island, Yas Bay will become Abu Dhabi's premier waterfront destination, with the main focal point featuring The Waterfront, a vibrant leisure and entertainment destination. The iconic Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi's first-of-its-kind multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, will be the epicentre of Yas Bay's Waterfront, and once open will host UFC and other world-class events. The Etihad Arena will become one of the leading entertainment venues in the region, designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, with flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people.

Set within The Waterfront, The Hilton Yas Bay Hotel is currently over 93% complete and represents a total investment of USD 326 Million. The 5 Star hotel will feature 546 rooms and an accompanying beach club, with both set to be opened this year. In addition, the Waterfront will feature entertainment and nightlife attractions, including a Pier with 37 cafés and restaurants as well as 19 retail outlets. Miral remains committed to enriching the diverse experiences available on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, as it contributes to the Emirate's wider economic diversification plans.

Miral's unique portfolio of current and developed assets and experiences, includes record-breaking attractions on Yas Island; from Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to the newly opened CLYMB Abu Dhabi. As well as delivering many world firsts, these projects have secured a number of industry accolades and have been recognised for their unrivalled immersive experiences for local and global guests. ABOUT MIRAL Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

For more information, please visit: www.miral.ae Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276440/Aerial_View_of_South_of_Yas_Island.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276441/Yas_Bay_Waterfront_Construction.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276442/Yas_Bay_Waterfront_Render.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Adjournment motion notice in LS over lathi-charge on Kerala Congress protesters

Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Friday over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded th...

Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a 1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sal...

Belarus-Poland border remains open - Polish border guards

The border between Belarus and Poland remained open on Friday morning after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania, Polish border guards said. The border is open, we see ...

One-hour British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, study finds

A COVID-19 test known as DnaNudge that gives results in just over an hour and which requires no laboratory was accurate in almost all cases, according to an academic review in the Lancet. The new test, based on the design of a DNA test deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020