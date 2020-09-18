Left Menu
Development News Edition

12-year-old girl dies after falling into drain

A 12-year-old girl died after falling into a drain here following heavy rain, police said on Friday. Her body was found in a lake about 1.5 km from where she fell in which the drain empties, police said. Her cycle was identified at the drain and she is believed to have fallen into it while cycling, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:03 IST
12-year-old girl dies after falling into drain
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 12-year-old girl died after falling into a drain here following heavy rain, police said on Friday. Her mother lodged a complaint when the girl did not return after playing last evening.

She couldn't be found on Thursday night and rescue workers conducted searches at the drains today. Her body was found in a lake about 1.5 km from where she fell in which the drain empties, police said.

Her cycle was identified at the drain and she is believed to have fallen into it while cycling, they said. The body was handed over to her parents after conducting post-mortem.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BN

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No rains in Delhi for 11th day

Rains continued to evade the national capital on Friday, despite a MeT department forecast of light showers. Though monsoon is not over yet, there has been no precipitation in Delhi for 11 days.The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, whic...

Govt trying to end MSP through farm bills, attacking farmers' livelihood: Cong

Likening farmers to the Pandavas and the Centre to the Kauravas, the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to end minimum support price MSP through three new farm bills and asked political parties to decide with whom they want...

23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each ...

Powers vested under AFSPA exceeded during Amshipora operation: PRO Defence Srinagar

The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. According to an official release, the inquiry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020