12-year-old girl dies after falling into drain

A 12-year-old girl died after falling into a drain here following heavy rain, police said on Friday. Her mother lodged a complaint when the girl did not return after playing last evening.

She couldn't be found on Thursday night and rescue workers conducted searches at the drains today. Her body was found in a lake about 1.5 km from where she fell in which the drain empties, police said.

Her cycle was identified at the drain and she is believed to have fallen into it while cycling, they said. The body was handed over to her parents after conducting post-mortem.