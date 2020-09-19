2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Dharamshala
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit 70 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:51 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit 70 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 8:15 am this morning.
No casualty and damage to property has been reported, as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharamshala
- National Center for Seismology
- Himachal Pradesh