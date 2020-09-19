Left Menu
2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Dharamshala

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit 70 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 8:15 am this morning.

No casualty and damage to property has been reported, as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

