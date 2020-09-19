Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poultry farms cause pollution, can't be exempted from regulation: NGT

The green panel asked the CPCB to issue fresh appropriate orders within three months and if no further order is issued, all the state pollution control boards will require enforcement of consent mechanism under the Air, Water and Environment Protection Acts. "Till then, even without such consent mechanism, the state pollution control boards may strictly enforce the environmental norms and take appropriate remedial action against any violation of water, air and soil standards statutorily laid down," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:51 IST
Poultry farms cause pollution, can't be exempted from regulation: NGT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to revisit the guidelines for classifying poultry farms as the Green category industry and exempting their regulation under various laws. The green panel asked the CPCB to issue fresh appropriate orders within three months and if no further order is issued, all the state pollution control boards will require enforcement of the consent mechanisms under the Air, Water, and Environment Protection Acts.

"Till then, even without such consent mechanism, the state pollution control boards may strictly enforce the environmental norms and take appropriate remedial action against any violation of water, air, and soil standards statutorily laid down," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said. The tribunal said sustainable development is a part of the right to life and the state authorities are under obligation to protect the environment as per the sustainable development concept.

"Responsibilities of the states to the environment are by Public Trust Doctrine. The Water Act, the Air Act, and the Environment (Protection) Act have been enacted in the wake of international conventions and override all other legislations. "They create an obligation on the regulatory authorities to enforce the environmental measures. There is no discretion to exempt the mandate of the Water Act for activities having the potential to cause water pollution," the bench said.

The NGT said the operation of poultry farms has the potential to cause damage to the environment which needs to be regulated. It noted the submission of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute that poultry production is associated with a variety of environmental pollutants, including oxygen-demanding substance, ammonia, solids, besides it attracts flies, rodents, dogs, and other pests that create local nuisances and carries diseases.

"Poor management of manure, litter, and wastewater, etc. adversely affects the living in the vicinity. Odour is generated for fresh and decomposed waste products such as manure, carcasses, feathers, and bedding litter. Furthermore, intensive poultry production may be responsible for greenhouses gasses, acidification, and eutrophication," the tribunal noted. The NGT was hearing the plea filed by animal activist Gauri Maulekhi seeking quashing of the CPCB's 2015 guidelines exempting commercial poultry farms from the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and delegating the power to local authorities.

As per the guidelines, farms which have more than one lakh birds are required to take clearance under the section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, while poultries with 5,000 birds have to register themselves with the local authorities. The plea claimed that poultry farms caused extensive pollution in the surrounding areas as they have thousand of birds in intensive confinement, resulting in a huge accumulation of waste.

This huge quantum of waste is seldom disposed of scientifically. The poultries impact the ecology and the living of those who surround the farm. Pests that are attracted to the farms make it difficult for the people living in the vicinity, it said. "To keep thousands of birds alive in such intensive confinement and unclean surroundings it becomes important to administer non-therapeutic antibiotics regularly. The administration of these antibiotics adversely affects the health of those who live around the farms and those who consume the birds or eggs," the plea said.

It has also sought directions to regulate the use of antibiotics in poultry farms so that these drugs are not administered indiscriminately.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers' Burnes seeks to continue turnaround vs. Royals

Corbin Burnes has emerged as a game-changing starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander attempts to continue his torrid pitching when the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series....

Streaking Yankees look to continue hold on rival Red Sox

Their first trip of the season to Fenway Park was significantly tougher than expected but the Yankees rallied from four runs down. Now they seek their season-high 10th straight win Saturday night when they continue a three-game series with ...

Astros look for big hits as they face D-backs amid playoff run

The Houston Astros could point to an avalanche of injuries as the primary culprit behind their disappointing season, but that macro perspective obscures one undermining inconsistency. For debilitating stretches, the Astros 25-26 have strugg...

One family's desperate, deadly attempt to flee Lebanon

Mohammed Sufian did not dream of much a job, food on the table, the chance to buy his 2-year-old son the little things a toddler wants. So when he heard that smugglers were taking people from his hometown of Tripoli to the nearby Mediterran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020