Low-pressure likely to trigger rain in Bengal from Sunday

The rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, it said. The low-pressure system will also cause heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at some places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Kalimpong from September 22 to 23, the weatherman said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:55 IST
A low-pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall across West Bengal from Sunday, the Met Department said. The low-pressure area is likely to move northwards into Gangetic West Bengal, causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly, the Met Department said on Saturday.

The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts, and heavy rain over the other districts of south Bengal from Monday. The rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, it said.

The low-pressure system will also cause heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at some places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Kalimpong from September 22 to 23, the weatherman said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Bengal coast from September 20 to 22.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

