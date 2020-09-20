Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor

Meanwhile, officials were investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender. The death occurred on Thursday in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles (120 km) east of Los Angeles, the US Forest Service said in a statement.

PTI | Juniperhills | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:12 IST
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@CALFIRECZU)

Strong afternoon winds intensified a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders on Saturday for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier. Meanwhile, officials were investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender.

The death occurred on Thursday in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles (120 km) east of Los Angeles, the US Forest Service said in a statement. In northern Los Angeles County, firefighters focused on protecting homes Saturday as increasingly erratic winds pushed the Bobcat Fire toward foothill communities in the Antelope Valley after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains. An evacuation order was issued Saturday for all residents in that zone as the fire burned toward Wrightwood, a mountain community of 4,000, said fire spokesman Andrew Mitchell.

The fire grew to 142 square miles (368 square km) on Saturday when winds pushed the flames into Juniper Hills. Some residents fled as blowing embers sparked spot fires, hitting some homes but sparing others. Bridget Lensing feared her family's house was lost on Friday after seeing on Twitter that a neighbor's house three doors down went up in flames.

The house stood when she made her way back Saturday afternoon but her neighbors' houses in the remote community were burned to the ground. "Everything around us is gone," she said.

The extent of the destruction in the area about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of downtown LA wasn't immediately clear. But, Los Angeles County park officials said the blaze destroyed the nature center at Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological wonder that attracts some 130,000 visitors per year. No injuries were reported.

On the south side of the Bobcat Fire, firefighters continued to protect Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California. The fire that started September 6 had already doubled in size over the last week. It is 15% contained.

Officials said the fire has been challenging because it is burning in areas that have not burned in decades and because the firestorms across California have limited resources. There were about 1,660 firefighters on the lines. The name of the firefighter killed in the nearby El Dorado Fire was being withheld until family members are notified. The body was escorted down the mountain in a procession of first-responder vehicles. No other information was released about the circumstances of the death.

A statement from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said it was the 26th death involving wildfires besieging the state. A new blaze sparked by a vehicle that caught fire was growing in the wilderness outside Palm Springs.

To the north, a fire burning for nearly a month in Sequoia National Forest roared to life again Friday and prompted evacuation orders for the central California mountain communities of Silver City and Mineral King. More than 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 5,468 square miles (14,164 square km) in California this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning-ignited parched vegetation.

The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 34 square miles (89 square km) and was 59% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged. Cal Fire said earlier this month that the El Dorado Fire was ignited September 5 when a couple, their young children, and someone there to record video staged the baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The device was set off in a field and quickly ignited dry grass. The couple frantically tried to use bottled water to extinguish the flames and called 911. Authorities have not released the identities of the couple, who could face criminal charges and be held liable for the cost of fighting the fire.

Throughout the Northwest, firefighters welcomed cooler weather and rain, as well as much-improved air quality and visibility that would allow some to survey fire activity with drones.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...

District official in Afghanistan's Paktika province killed by gunmen

Kabul Afghanistan, September 20 ANISputnik Unknown gunmen in Afghanistans Paktika province have shot dead Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the executive director of the Yusuf Khel district, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020