Bermuda braces for wind, rain as Hurricane Teddy approaches

The large hurricane was expected to pass 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of the island by noon on Monday. “This weather event is expected to be similar to what Bermuda would experience when it goes through a winter gale storm,” said National Security Minister Renee Ming.

Bermuda was under a tropical storm warning on Sunday as Hurricane Teddy forced the government to shutter air and sea ports, schools and government offices for the second time in a week. The center of the Category 2 storm was forecast to move east of the wealthy British territory on Monday and lose strength as it approaches Nova Scotia.

The Bermuda Weather Service said the territory could see waves of up to 30 feet (9 meters) and sustained winds topping 50 mph (80 kph) by early Monday. The large hurricane was expected to pass 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of the island by noon on Monday.

"This weather event is expected to be similar to what Bermuda would experience when it goes through a winter gale storm," said National Security Minister Renee Ming. Teddy was centered about 270 miles (435 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda on Sunday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Bermuda was battered by Hurricane Paulette on Sept 14 when the Category 1 storm made landfall and then strengthened into a Category 2, knocking out power to thousands on the island and causing minor damage.

