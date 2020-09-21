Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:32 IST
Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change
Representative image

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate change. A spokeswoman for the protesters, from various environmental campaign organisations, said they were building a camp at the so-called Federal Square in the heart of Bern's political centre to highlight demands to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

About 40 protesters chained themselves to objects or to each other to prevent them from being removed easily by police, should authorities object, a Reuters witness said. "We woke up quite early and came here to the Federal Square to...demand net zero by 2030 and climate justice now," said Frida Kohlmann, the spokeswoman. "We will be here from today until Friday. The crisis is so much more urgent, many people don't know that, and we really hope this is going to help toward this."

The groups were also involved in demonstrations in Zurich and Basel in June 2019, in which dozens of activists were eventually arrested after blocking entrances to Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS as they demanded an end to financing of fossil fuel activities. [https://reut.rs/32QcamW ] Police in Bern, location of Switzerland's federal government, sent officers to the protest who had made contact with those involved in the demonstration, a spokeswoman said, adding that the situation, including authorities' response, was still developing.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

I want to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price MSP will continue as earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating nine infrastructure development proj...

Bulgarian court jails two men for life for 2012 bus bombing

A Bulgarian court sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole on Monday over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at a Black Sea airport.The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39,...

Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

Two men from Britain and Australia who were working in the Solomon Islands to locate bombs left behind from World War II have died after one of the bombs exploded, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian Peoples Aid agency said the men were ...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020