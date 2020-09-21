Left Menu
Mayor orders inquiry after old Delhi under-construction building collapses

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash Monday ordered an inquiry after an under-construction building in Old Delhi’s Sitaram Bazar area collapsed, leaving one person injured. However, we have ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any violation during the construction phase. One person was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash Monday ordered an inquiry after an under-construction building in Old Delhi's Sitaram Bazar area collapsed, leaving one person injured. The incident took place in the morning when the lintel supporting the under-construction roof gave in, the mayor said.

One laborer was injured in the incident, he had been rescued, he said. "The building's plan was approved by local authorities. However, we have ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any violation during the construction phase. The guilty shall face action," Prakash said. One person was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

