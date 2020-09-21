Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What are the microorganisms causing elephant deaths in Botswana?

Botswana wildlife officials said on Monday that toxins produced by microscopic organisms called cyanobacteria had caused the deaths of 330 elephants this year. IS THIS ONLY HAPPENING IN AFRICA? No. Cyanobacteria and the toxins they produce can occur around the world.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:48 IST
FACTBOX-What are the microorganisms causing elephant deaths in Botswana?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Botswana wildlife officials said on Monday that toxins produced by microscopic organisms called cyanobacteria had caused the deaths of 330 elephants this year. Since they were first reported around early May, the elephant deaths had baffled and alarmed conservationists, who feared they could escalate.

Below are some facts about cyanobacteria. WHAT ARE THEY?

Cyanobacteria are microorganisms that are common in water and also occur in soil. Some can produce toxins that damage the liver or nervous system of animals and humans. Sometimes called blue-green algae, they have algae-like characteristics such as using sunlight to make food.

HOW DO THEY SPREAD? Cyanobacteria proliferate in warm, nutrient-rich conditions.

When they multiply they can create blooms that spread across the surface of a water body and discolour it. Fertilisers used by farmers can encourage cyanobacterial blooms to form through nutrient loading.

HOW IS CLIMATE CHANGE INVOLVED? Many cyanobacteria favour warmer water temperatures, which scientists say are occurring more frequently because of climate change.

Southern Africa's temperatures are rising at twice the global average, making the region especially vulnerable. WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Once cyanobacterial blooms form, there is no simple solution to get rid of them, according Luyanda Ndlela, a researcher at South Africa's national science council. Scientists like Ndlela are trying to identify substances that can break down cyanotoxins or control the cyanobacteria themselves without disrupting the ecosystem.

Experts are also trying to develop models to predict when cyanobacterial blooms might occur. IS THIS ONLY HAPPENING IN AFRICA?

No. Cyanobacteria and the toxins they produce can occur around the world. Scientists have linked cyanotoxins to more than 100 people falling ill near Lake Erie in the United States in 2014, and to a 1996 episode in Brazil's Pernambuco state where patients at a dialysis centre died from liver failure.

"It amounts to having the right conditions, in the right time, in the right place and these species will proliferate," said Patricia Glibert, a professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

By Joymala Bagchi In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirements for vehicles carrying oxygen tanks or cylinders till March 31, 2021 following the pandemic, on Mon...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020