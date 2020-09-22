REPL bags 2 projects in AP, Odisha

Infrastructure consultant Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has bagged two projects for the development of a new medical college in Andhra Pradesh and 93 schools Odisha. "The Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) has appointed REPL to provide consultancy and prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for development of education infrastructure for 93 schools in Sundargarh district," the company said in a statement. The estimated cost for developing each school is Rs 1.5 crore. The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has appointed the REPL for rendering architectural and engineering services for a new medical college at Madanapalli in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, it added.

"The estimated value of the civil work for the medical college project along with a 500 bedded hospital facility at Madanapalli is Rs 250 crore. It is expected that the project will get completed in 2 years," the statement said. REPL CMD Pradeep Misra said, "Ensuring education and health infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 cities are extremely important to improve the living standard. The impact of such initiatives may not be directly quantifiable and measurable. However, it will have multiplier positive impact on socio-economic condition." REPL is a leading firm in urban development & infrastructure consultancy. It is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), under NSE emerge platform.

The REPL is associated with the Centre's flagship programmes such as Smart Cities, PMAY, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, & Skill India Mission at multiple locations under various capacities..