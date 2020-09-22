IN-SPACe launched to promote private investment and innovation in space sector
New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:15 IST
The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that the Government has launched the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.
IN-SPACe will facilitate and support the Private Sector in the following ways:
Provide technical support
Share cash-intensive facilities
Allow establishing temporary facilities in DOS premises
Allow bidding for requirements coming from NSIL
Partner in science and space exploration missions
IN-SPACe is the Institutional and Regulatory mechanism established by the Government to facilitate greater private participation. Financial provisions are not covered under this mechanism.
Private players can participate in:
Building satellites
Building launch vehicles
Carry out launches
Develop Applications & provide space-based services
Develop subsystem and systems for space sector activities
