IN-SPACe launched to promote private investment and innovation in space sector

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that the Government has launched the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.

IN-SPACe will facilitate and support the Private Sector in the following ways:

Provide technical support

Share cash-intensive facilities

Allow establishing temporary facilities in DOS premises

Allow bidding for requirements coming from NSIL

Partner in science and space exploration missions

IN-SPACe is the Institutional and Regulatory mechanism established by the Government to facilitate greater private participation. Financial provisions are not covered under this mechanism.

Private players can participate in:

Building satellites

Building launch vehicles

Carry out launches

Develop Applications & provide space-based services

Develop subsystem and systems for space sector activities

