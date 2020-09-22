DDA seals properties in Patel Nagar after eviction drive

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has undertaken a sealing operation in south Patel Nagar here by removing "encroachments" at 14 residential-cum-commercial properties and premises, officials said on Tuesday. "During the operation, these premises, which mainly consist of auto workshops and auto accessories, were sealed successfully recently and possession were taken over by the DDA," the urban body said in a statement.

"The District and Sessions Court, West Delhi had directed the unauthorised occupants at property no. 3400 Ranjeet Nagar, site no. 1, south Patel Nagar on July 3 to physically vacate the property within 15 days, and empowered DDA to get the property physically evicted by force," it said. However, as the occupants did not physically vacate the aforesaid property, it was decided to organise a sealing-cum-eviction drive to get the property vacated from the "unauthorised occupants". The area vacated was around 845 sq yds, it said.

The sealing drive was conducted by the land management department of DDA in coordination with the engineering department.