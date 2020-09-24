Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death

A Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable "living coffin" made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a decomposing human body into key nutrients for plants. The company, Loop, says its casket is made of mycelium, the underground root structure of mushrooms, and filled with a bed of moss to stimulate decomposition.

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

Reptile dubbed 'Jaws of Death' terrorized Cretaceous seas

Roughly 80 million years ago in the shallow inland sea that once split North America into eastern and western land masses, a fearsome 33-foot-long (10-meter-long) marine reptile with powerful jaws and tremendous bite-force was one of the apex predators. A type of seagoing lizard called a mosasaur that ruled the oceans at the same time dinosaurs dominated the land, it has now been given a name meaning "Jaws of Death."

