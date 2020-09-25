Left Menu
Forest Essentials Partners With Reliance Industries Limited to Recycle Plastic Waste Packaging

As one of the global leaders in the PET manufacturing space, RIL will undertake recycling of waste plastic packaging for Forest Essentials products and convert the plastic into high-quality eco-friendly materials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:05 IST
NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant of the need for effective solutions to reduce plastic waste in the context of growing environmental challenges, Forest Essentials has been strengthening its policies towards eco-friendly packaging and organized recycling by partnering with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL). As one of the global leaders in the PET manufacturing space, RIL will undertake recycling of waste plastic packaging for Forest Essentials products and convert the plastic into high-quality eco-friendly materials. Through this association, Forest Essentials will set up a collection facility in each of their stores across the country, starting with a few cities and slowly expanding to a PAN India presence. Customers will be encouraged to drop empty jars and bottle of the Brand at select stores via an empties collection and reward programme. Reliance will then effectively re-purpose the recyclable plastic processing it into secondary applications such as new fibres, bottles, containers, carpets, clothing, industrial strapping, rope, upholstery fabrics, boat sails, automotive parts, fibrefill for winter jackets, sleeping bags, construction materials and other such items.

Forest Essentials has deeply focused on giving back to nature. This core philosophy has been inherent in the DNA of the Brand since its inception seen in its sustainable practices on ethical sourcing, manufacturing and local community empowerment. Making progress on eco-packaging and labelling, the brand has completely eliminated shrink wrap earlier used to protect bottles in transit, thus reducing plastic usage of Forest Essentials by 70% while air wrap bubbles have been replaced by air filled pouches. Furthermore, packaging of select products has now transitioned into recyclable, reusable PET bottles and glass jars. The Brand is consciously working towards higher and higher sustainable standards year on year. Remarking on the partnership, Mr. Vipul Shah, COO, Reliance Industries Ltd. Petrochemicals Business said, "Sustainability and circularity concepts are embedded in everything we do at Reliance Industries Ltd.'s PetChem business. Reliance has been a pioneer in setting up plastic bottle recycling unit in 2002. We currently recycle more than 2 Billion PET bottles per annum across India to produce R|Elan™ GreenGold - one of the greenest fabrics in the world, and we plan to increase recycling capacity to 5 Billion bottles. We also encourage entrepreneurs to promote organized recycling and our partnership with Forest Essentials is a step in that direction. With our decades long expertise and state-of-the-art, fully integrated plastic recycling facilities in Nagothane, Barabanki and Hoshiarpur, we work closely with vendors spread across India to collect waste PET materials." Mr. Samrath Bedi, MD of Forest Essentials said, "Forest Essentials has always partnered with credible and leading organizations who understand our vision, maintain the integrity of the brand ethos and help us stand out from the crowd. RIL is not only a pioneer of PET recycling in India, but also its contribution in creating awareness about plastic recycling in the country is commendable. RIL has been on the forefront to drive plastic recycling and waste management and we are proud to be associated with them driving the new chapter in our sustainability charter." Mr. Anupam Kapoor, Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Forest Essentials said, "Over the years we have taken small steps in progressing ethical, eco-friendly and sustainable practices across all aspects of our value chain - right from our suppliers, to our manufacturing, packing and distribution. This partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd. takes us further towards achieving our goal of a closed loop Supply Chain by implementing a robust, scalable PET waste recycling system." About Forest Essentials Forest Essentials was founded in the year 2000 after many years of meticulous research and development with trained Ayurvedic physicians. A pioneer in the Luxury Ayurvedic segment, today we have become the quintessential Indian Beauty Brand where secrets of ancient beauty rituals have been brought to life through pain-staking research and made available to modern day customers.

At Forest Essentials we cater to four major categories - Facial Care, Body Care, Hair Care and Wellness. Each handmade product uses traditional methods in its making and adheres to the highest standards of purity, authenticity and quality. We extract the best from nature's vast repertoire and recreate fresh seasonal formulations using organic cold pressed oils, rare plant extracts, herb infusions and steam-distilled pure essential oils. There is a perfect fusion between ancient recipes and modern technology to create a whole new experience — Elegant, Luxurious Ayurveda. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281356/Forest_Essentials_RIL.jpg PWR PWR

