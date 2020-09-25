Left Menu
C'garh: Two killed by wild elephants in Jashpur district

A 60-year-old tribal woman, Igneshiya Tigga, was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Tapkara forest range, while Bitnath Ram (62) was killed by jumbos in Kunkuri forest range, said Shrikrishna Jadhav, divisional forest officer (DFO), Jashpur division. Tigga had gone to collect mushrooms in a forest near Daijbahar village when she was attacked by elephants, the official said.

25-09-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday, a forest official said. A 60-year-old tribal woman, Igneshiya Tigga, was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Tapkara forest range, while Bitnath Ram (62) was killed by jumbos in Kunkuri forest range, said Shrikrishna Jadhav, divisional forest officer (DFO), Jashpur division.

Tigga had gone to collect mushrooms in a forest near Daijbahar village when she was attacked by elephants, the official said. The severely injured victim was rushed to a local hospital by locals where she died during treatment, he said.

In a similar attack, Bitnath had gone to the forest along with his son when they came face to face with a herd of elephants. While his son managed to escape, the pachyderms caught hold of the victim and slammed him on the ground, killing him on the spot, he said, he said.

The kin of the two deceased have been given an instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, the official added. Villagers have been alerted about four herds of elephants that have entered the district from forests of neighbouring states of Odisha and Jharkhand and destroyed crops in several villages on the inter-state borders, he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Koriya districts. The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

Locals illegally lay the electric wires around their farms to keep wild elephants at bay and in the last four months, nine elephants have died the state due to various reasons, including electrocution..

