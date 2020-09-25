Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple donates land for setting up model village in Arunachal

The land donated by Gibi Tato and Minli Tato is located below the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) Road between Kerang and Keak villages near Aalo, in West Siang district, an official said. The village is to be named as Minli-Gibi or MG village after the generous couple.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:49 IST
Couple donates land for setting up model village in Arunachal

A couple in Arunachal Pradesh has donated 22,000 square metres of land for the establishment of a model village. The land donated by Gibi Tato and Minli Tato is located below the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) Road between Kerang and Keak villages near Aalo, in West Siang district, an official said.

The village is to be named as Minli-Gibi or MG village after the generous couple. The couples efforts for three years to turn the place into a model village has resulted in road connectivity, childrens park, playground and nine uniform dwelling houses, the official said.

"A drainage system, rearing of livestock away from the dwelling places, granary at a planned location, improvised toilets and electrification are being worked out from various sources," Minli Tato said. He, however, lamented that many things remain to be done despite the village having been notified.

"The jungle land above the roadside which belongs to us will also be spared for the villagers for the construction of a prayer centre and mitigate forest material needs of the people. The village will formally be inaugurated at an appropriate time after fulfilling all the basic needs," he said. The efforts of the couple also drew the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who in a tweet appreciated the gesture.

The couple, along with the village committee, observed the third foundation day of the village as part of 'Seva Saptah' with a wide range of programmes on September 23. Nine students of the village were given notebooks, pens, pencils and a bicycle each to help them go to school at Kaying and Keak.

Saplings of ornamental trees were also planted from the roadside till the village. Rebom Nguso Lendo, the districts food and civil supply officer, and Gijum Tali, the information and public relations officer, who attended the programme, praised the generosity of the couple.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Surez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelonas leadership. Messi posted a photo of himself with Surez on Instagram wi...

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Grants In-principle Authorisation to Set-up and Operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit to Vakrangee Limited

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Limited VL has been granted In-principle authorisation to set-up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit BBPOU under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 from Reserve Bank...

Japan Catholic Church sued for damages in alleged sex abuse

A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the churchs unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The civil lawsuit, filed this week in Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020