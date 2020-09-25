Left Menu
DBT facilitates Transfer of Technology of novel Brucella vaccine

Brucella abortus S19 delta per vaccine can play an important role in National Brucellosis Control Programme initiated by Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

Updated: 25-09-2020 17:00 IST
This vaccine has confirmed protection against virulent challenge in experimental mice model conducted at IVRI, Izatnagar and in buffalo calves conducted at National Institute of Animal Health, an institute of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Image Credit: ANI

Department of Biotechnology (DBT), facilitated Transfer of Technology of novel Brucella vaccine viz. Brucella abortus S19 delta per vaccine, through Video Conferencing (VC), earlier this week and an MoU was signed. This vaccine was developed by ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh through a Network project on Brucellosis supported by DBT in which a gene was knocked out from Brucella abortus S19 strain.

This vaccine has confirmed protection against virulent challenge in experimental mice model conducted at IVRI, Izatnagar and in buffalo calves conducted at National Institute of Animal Health, an institute of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The developed vaccine is also found to have DIVA compatible. Brucella abortus S19 delta per vaccine can play an important role in National Brucellosis Control Programme initiated by Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease which causes production losses in livestock. The disease induces abortion at the last stage of pregnancy, infertility and other reproductive problem which causes losses in the production of milk and meat. Globally the disease is reported in approximately half a million human population every year. In India, a huge population involved in dairy farming is directly affected by the Brucellosis.

The technology of vaccine was transferred by BIRAC to M/s Hester Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Secretary, DBT; DG, ICAR; AHC, DAHD; Director, IVRI; Dr Pallab Chaudhury, Inventor; Dr.Aun Rawat Adviser, DBT; MD, Hester Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., and representatives of Agrinnovate, BCIL etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

