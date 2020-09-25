European Union, India step up cooperation in research and innovation on green projects

India and the European Union will join forces to step up cooperation in research and innovation on green projects. In a statement, the European Union said it will join forces with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in the five areas of clean, affordable and secure energy, industry for a clean and circular economy, testing and demonstrating systemic innovations in support of the Farm-to-Fork Strategy, biodiversity and ecosystem services and zero-pollution, toxic-free environment.

The cooperation will be undertaken under the Horizon 2020 Green Deal Work Programme. This action is a follow-up to the priorities identified at the EU-India Summit held on July 15, 2020, to boost cooperation in transforming our economies into carbon-neutral economies, the statement said.

"With an aim to strengthen the research and innovation collaboration between India and Europe, DBT will fund successful Indian participants in five calls for collaborative projects with European entities. This cooperation would also further strengthen India's research capacity, and will contribute to its national missions on Sustainable Habitat, Green India, Sustainable Agriculture under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and the EU-India Partnership on Climate Change and Energy," the statement said. Welcoming the cooperation opportunity on research and innovation between the EU and India, Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto said joining forces on research will further strengthen our partnership and help address many of the global challenges that the EU and India are facing.

"We see immense potential in bringing together our scientific communities to foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem," Astuto said. "These research projects will work towards a green, resilient and sustainable tomorrow. This EU-India collaboration also highlights our strong commitment to support the Paris Agreement as well as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," he added.