Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Union, India step up cooperation in research and innovation on green projects

In a statement, the European Union said it will join forces with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in the five areas of clean, affordable and secure energy, industry for a clean and circular economy, testing and demonstrating systemic innovations in support of the Farm-to-Fork Strategy, biodiversity and ecosystem services and zero-pollution, toxic-free environment. The cooperation will be undertaken under the Horizon 2020 Green Deal Work Programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:44 IST
European Union, India step up cooperation in research and innovation on green projects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and the European Union will join forces to step up cooperation in research and innovation on green projects. In a statement, the European Union said it will join forces with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in the five areas of clean, affordable and secure energy, industry for a clean and circular economy, testing and demonstrating systemic innovations in support of the Farm-to-Fork Strategy, biodiversity and ecosystem services and zero-pollution, toxic-free environment.

The cooperation will be undertaken under the Horizon 2020 Green Deal Work Programme. This action is a follow-up to the priorities identified at the EU-India Summit held on July 15, 2020, to boost cooperation in transforming our economies into carbon-neutral economies, the statement said.

"With an aim to strengthen the research and innovation collaboration between India and Europe, DBT will fund successful Indian participants in five calls for collaborative projects with European entities. This cooperation would also further strengthen India's research capacity, and will contribute to its national missions on Sustainable Habitat, Green India, Sustainable Agriculture under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and the EU-India Partnership on Climate Change and Energy," the statement said. Welcoming the cooperation opportunity on research and innovation between the EU and India, Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto said joining forces on research will further strengthen our partnership and help address many of the global challenges that the EU and India are facing.

"We see immense potential in bringing together our scientific communities to foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem," Astuto said. "These research projects will work towards a green, resilient and sustainable tomorrow. This EU-India collaboration also highlights our strong commitment to support the Paris Agreement as well as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020