Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Chile's night sky protectors seek legal defense for the stars

Guillermo Blanc, who heads the Skies of Chile foundation, created by the region's observatories to address the threat, said that the Atacama was a "unique natural laboratory" that needed protection for its scientific value. The Atacama's observatories include the Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) facility, which recently contributed to the discovery of possible signs of life on Venus.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:30 IST
FEATURE-Chile's night sky protectors seek legal defense for the stars

On the open expanses of Chile's high-altitude Atacama desert, bright stars pierce an ink-black firmament, a lure for stargazers looking for wonder and astronomers seeking signs of life on distant planets.

Chile's arid northern deserts have attracted massive investment in telescopes in recent years and the country is home to nearly half the world's astronomical observatories. Now, under threat from light pollution coming from urban sprawl and development, Chile's environmental defenders are starting a fight to keep the skies dark, with legal muscle and new protections.

Cristóbal de la Maza, superintendent of Chile's environmental protection body, told Reuters the agency was preparing legal suits against companies that skirt regulations, polluting the skies with artificial 'cold light' that dims the brightness of stars and planets. Regulators have already filed charges against retailers Cencosud and Tottus, as well as the corporate building at BHP's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine. A decision in the cases is pending.

BHP and Tottus parent Falabella said in statements that they had presented corrective plans to the agency. Cencosud did not reply to a request for comment. De la Maza said each of the companies was exceeding limits on light emissions, and that charges against other companies were pending.

"We hope to file charges against other firms where we have detected infractions for quite some time," de la Maza said. "We have been able to accelerate the sanctions needed to act as a deterrent." The government is also readying a list of areas that would benefit from special protections to reduce light pollution. Companies operating in those places could be subject to stricter laws and tougher enforcement.

A commission made up of six experts, convened by the Ministry of Science, will deliver at the end of the year a "list of suggested geographical areas and the criteria for their protection," the ministry confirmed to Reuters. 'UNIQUE NATURAL LABORATORY'

Cities around the vast Atacama desert have exploded in size in recent years to service Chile's world-leading copper and lithium sectors. The development has spawned new highways, shopping malls and sports fields - all bringing new sources of light. Guillermo Blanc, who heads the Skies of Chile foundation, created by the region's observatories to address the threat, said that the Atacama was a "unique natural laboratory" that needed protection for its scientific value.

The Atacama's observatories include the Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) facility, which recently contributed to the discovery of possible signs of life on Venus. Blanc said light pollution had already degraded the skies in some key areas by as much as 10%. While the skies remain as dark as anywhere in the world, violations are increasing, he added.

"Light pollution, once it begins to increase, quickly snowballs," warned Blanc. Scientists point to Southern California, where little-regulated urban growth drowned out the stars and ruined the region's appeal to astronomers at the start of the 20th century.

"If the skies are not protected, it would be a great catastrophe," said Alain Maury, who runs an astrotourism business in the Atacama, and says he has seen stars and galaxies once visible to the naked eye fade from view in recent years. "In Chile there are laws in place but no one enforcing them so it continues to get worse."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020