'Cable stay bridge' built by L&T in Hyderabad inaugurated

A unique aspect of this bridge is that it has the worlds longest precast segmental span of 233.85 m in concrete for a cable stay bridge, a press release from L & T said. "We have constructed it despite the extremely challenging conditions and difficult terrain that we encountered and are happy that we could deliver the project in time even during these unprecedented times of the pandemic," said S V Desai, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (Civil Infrastructure), Larsen & Toubro.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:06 IST
Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI): The cable stay bridge built by Larsen & Toubro (L & T) across Durgam Cheruvu Lake here was inaugurated by Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. A unique aspect of this bridge is that it has the worlds longest precast segmental span of 233.85 m in concrete for a cable stay bridge, a press release from L & T said.

"We have constructed it despite the extremely challenging conditions and difficult terrain that we encountered and are happy that we could deliver the project in time even during these unprecedented times of the pandemic," said S V Desai, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (Civil Infrastructure), Larsen & Toubro. Constructed under Telanganas Strategic Road Development Programme, the bridge would ease traffic flow towards HITEC City reducing commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to a mere 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 km, the release said.

Our association with this young state of Telangana has been rich and we are proud to have delivered yet another pearl to the City of Pearls," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T. The bridge is 435 metres long, including the approaches at both ends, 25.8 m wide with a total of 52 stay cables.

The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 m long with 1.8 m wide footpaths on both the sides. As much as 26,600 cubic metres of concrete, 4,800 tonnes of steel and 287 tonnes of stay-cables were used in its construction.

While the cables were procured from Germany, everything else is sourced from India making it an example of the Make in India movement, the release said..

