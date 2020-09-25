DBT facilitates transfer of technology of Brucella vaccine

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has facilitated Transfer of Technology of novel Brucella vaccine, developed by ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), to Ms Hester Biosciences Pvt Ltd, a statement said on Friday. This vaccine was developed by ICAR-IVRI, Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh through a network project on Brucellosis supported by DBT in which a gene was knocked out from Brucella abortus S19 strain. Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease which causes production losses in livestock. The disease induces abortion at the last stage of pregnancy, infertility and other reproductive problem which causes losses in production of milk and meat, the statement said.