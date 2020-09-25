Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Argentina's ranch heartlands, dry winds fan blazes as firefighters battle for control

In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control. The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service, causing damage to property and almost engulfing a space observation center.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:11 IST
In Argentina's ranch heartlands, dry winds fan blazes as firefighters battle for control
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control.

The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service, causing damage to property and almost engulfing a space observation center. Dramatic drone footage earlier in the week showed fires advancing across forests and dry brush of the region, with thick plumes of smoke rising in their wake. Firefighters have used helicopters and airplanes to drop water to contain the blazes.

In some areas, the fires came under control in recent days, aided by rains. The fires, however, were still on track to spread further in some zones, said Juan Pablo Arganaraz, a biologist in Cordoba who has been tracking the progress. "There is typically around 53,000 hectares (burned) per year," Arganaraz said of the areas of Cordoba he previously studied. "Now, among those that occurred in the month of August, we would be close to 90,000 hectares, so more than the average."

Provincial justice officials were investigating the cause of the fires amid suspicion that they were set by ranchers clearing pastures to make way for new growth, a common practice in Argentina. The dry weather enabled the fires to spread faster. The Cordoba fires coincide with wetland fires in Argentina's Parana delta region, another area of concern for scientists due to its carbon-rich soil, while huge fires are engulfing wetland areas of Brazil.

Cordoba officials have moved to close transit routes to contain the flames and bring in fire-fighting equipment. Some homes had been lost in July-August, though officials said they had prevented further damage more recently. "We're moving heavy equipment that we have working here at Las Jarillas where we had to protect many residences. Luckily no homes have been burned; some locals have been evacuated," said Diego Concha, director of Cordoba's civil defense department.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area

Californias largest wildfire is threatening a marijuana-growing enclave, and authorities said many of the locals have refused to evacuate and abandon their maturing crops even as weather forecasters predict more hot, dry and windy condition...

784 Princess Park residents to be rehabilitated to facilitate use of Def Min land for war memorial

Delhi government agency DUSIB on Friday decided to rehabilitate 784 residents of Princess Park near India Gate to facilitate use of Defence Ministry land for construction of the National War Museum and Memorial. In the meeting chaired by Ch...

Taylor's mom: Lack of investigation failed her

A statement from Breonna Taylors mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March.In a statement read by her sister at a Friday news conference, Tamika Palmer said...

Maha Dy CM warns hospitals on overcharging COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said stringent action will be taken against hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients. At a review meeting here, Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune, asked local officials to impleme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020