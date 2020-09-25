Left Menu
784 Princess Park residents to be rehabilitated to facilitate use of Def Min land for war memorial

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) also decided to provide three free meals a day to the homeless people living in its shelters at an annual expenditure of Rs 15.31 crores till end of winter season, said a Delhi government statement.

784 Princess Park residents to be rehabilitated to facilitate use of Def Min land for war memorial
Delhi government agency DUSIB on Friday decided to rehabilitate 784 residents of Princess Park near India Gate to facilitate use of Defence Ministry land for construction of the National War Museum and Memorial. In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) also decided to provide three free meals a day to the homeless people living in its shelters at an annual expenditure of Rs 15.31 crores till end of winter season, said a Delhi government statement. "The Board had decided to rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park (near India Gate) to facilitate the use of land by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of the National War Museum and Memorial," the statement said.

The families will be rehabilitated to the transit camps for 1-1.5 years, which are located at Sector 16B Dwarka, it said. Around 350 families living in the slum dwellings in Karol Bagh will also be rehabilitated to the transit camps. The rehabilitated people will be shifted to the flats that are being constructed in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh area, it said. The DUSIB has been providing three free meals a day to the homeless people living at DUSIB shelters since March when the coronavirus-induced lockdown started. "This will continue till the end of this year and beyond till the end of the winter season. The annual expenditure for the provision of breakfast, lunch and dinner at DUSIB shelters is Rs 15.31 crores," it said. The allottees of the 1985 housing registration scheme, which had been revived by DUSIB in 2018, have also been granted relief to clear their outstanding dues up to March 2021 without any additional burden but only a nominal interest of five per cent, the statement said. This decision was taken into consideration by the Delhi government keeping in mind the hardships faced by the people in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

