Delhi master plan: DDA to hold online meet with representatives of associations of markets, traders on Oct 1

The meeting to be held on October 1 will have representatives from these associations and the Delhi chapter of Confederation of All-Indian Traders (CAIT), the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:07 IST
To engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, a meeting has been slated for October 1 between DDA officials and representatives of market associations and traders bodies, officials said on Saturday

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), is preparing the MPD-2041

As part of the process, a series of discussions and consultations have been already held with various stakeholders and civil society groups to seek inputs from the people of Delhi that will help drive the agenda for the Master Plan, the DDA said in a statement. In the coming month, a meeting has been scheduled with representatives of market and traders associations of Delhi, it said. The objective is to discuss and understand the challenges and civic issues faced by market vendors and traders of commercial areas, wholesale and non-hierarchical markets of Delhi, with respect to spatial arrangement for better serviceability, basic infrastructure availability for vendors, traders, suppliers and customers alike, officials said. Market and trader associations in Delhi are in trading areas, including Sadar Bazaar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Yusuf Sarai, Shahdara Grand Trunk Road, Anand Vihar, Connaught Place, Chhatarpur, Kirti Nagar and Paharganj, the statement said.

