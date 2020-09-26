Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientific community has risen to every challenge and converted it into opportunity: Vardhan

In the field of Physical Sciences, Rajesh Ganapathy from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru and Surajit Dhara from the University of Hyderabad have been conferred with the award. The prestigious CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award for the year 2019 has been conferred on Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL), Pune, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:24 IST
Scientific community has risen to every challenge and converted it into opportunity: Vardhan
CSIR director-general Shekhar Mande said Australia and the Netherlands have also shown interest in the COVID-19 technologies developed by the CSIR. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

The scientific community has risen to every challenge facing the country and converted it into an opportunity, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. Addressing the 79th CSIR Foundation Day, Vardhan said during the coronavirus pandemic, scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) contributed towards making ventilators and personal protection (Personal Protection Equipment) kits to genome sequencing. The CSIR also initiated projects like the repurposing of drugs for COVID-19. CSIR director-general Shekhar Mande said Australia and the Netherlands have also shown interest in the COVID-19 technologies developed by the CSIR. Vardhan also asked the CSIR to organise a brainstorming session of young scientists to assess how the country can achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance). "Whenever there has been a challenge of any form before the country, we have always been able to convert it into an opportunity and they (scientists) ultimately deliver good for the society and help in alleviating hardships in many ways," Vardhan said.

"Whenever any responsibility is given to CSIR, they go ahead in a very dynamic way," Vardhan said, citing an instance where he had proposed use of green crackers on Diwali as an alternative to traditional firecrackers to address the problem of pollution. On the ongoing pandemic, Vardhan, who is also the health minister, said the fight against coronavirus started on January 8, in a day or two of the news about the cases in China being delivered by the World Health Organisation. Since then, apart from the Health Ministry, the scientific community of India has been serving the cause of mitigation of COVID-19 in the best possible manner. He said until Friday, India conducted 15 lakh tests in a day, stressing that when the pandemic began, only a few thousand tests were being conducted. "We rose to the occasion in a responsible and committed manner. Nobody thought about the mandate every laboratory got… whether working in the field of genomics or aeronautical, chemicals or biology. Everybody was trying to contribute something or the other," Vardhan noted.

The CSIR has nearly 39 laboratories institutes working on very niche subjects ranging from genomics to aeronautics, from leather to metallurgy. The CSIR also declared the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards on the occasion. In the area of Biological Sciences, the coveted award has been bagged by Subhadeep Chatterjee from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad and Vatsala Thirumalai from the National Centre for Biological Sciences. Jyotirmayee Dash, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata and Subi Jacob George, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru have bagged the award in the area of Chemical Sciences. In the area of Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Abhijit Mukherjee from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Suryendu Dutta from IIT, Bombay have bagged the coveted prize. In the field of Engineering Sciences, Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni from the CSIR's National Chemical Laboratory, Pune and Kinshuk Dasgupta from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai have bagged the award. Rajat Subhra Hazra from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and U K Anandavardhanan from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has awarded the prize in the area of Mathematical Sciences, while Bushra Ateeq from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Ritesh Agarwal from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh were awarded in the area of Medical Sciences. In the field of Physical Sciences, Rajesh Ganapathy from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru and Surajit Dhara from the University of Hyderabad has been conferred with the award.

The prestigious CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award for the year 2019 has been conferred on Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL), Pune, a statement said. The CSIR said Avra Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company on Saturday announced that it would establish three research chairs at CSIR to support and recognise exemplary work in the field of translational research. The chairs will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognize and advance their efforts, the statement added. S Chandrasekhar, director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and Amol A Kulkarni, senior principal scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory have been awarded the fellowship for the period 2020-2023.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...

Suspect in fatal UK police officer shooting in critical condition

The 23-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a British police officer inside a police station remains in a critical condition in hospital and has not yet been spoken to, a senior officer said on Saturday. Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old cust...

Assam govt to spend Rs 134 cr to upgrade Silchar hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will spend Rs 134 crore to set up a 500-bed emergency wing and other infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sarma inaugurated a 40-bed Intensive ...

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020