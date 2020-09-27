Maha building collapse: Bhiwandi officials to meet on Monday

Left Menu
Almost a week after a building collapse in Bhiwandi in Thane district killed 38 people, including 17 children, the civic body of the powerloom township will meet on Monday to chalk out a plan to tackle the issue of dangerous and dilapidated structures.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:13 IST
Almost a week after a building collapse in Bhiwandi in Thane district killed 38 people, including 17 children, the civic body of the powerloom township will meet on Monday to chalk out a plan to tackle the issue of dangerous and dilapidated structures. The meeting will discuss issues like civic and police manpower as well as machinery needed to evacuate and raze such structures, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation PRO Milind Palsule said on Sunday.

BNMC Commissioner Pankaj Ashiya on Saturday toured several areas of the congested township and reviewed the problem, officials said. They said lists of such buildings are being revisited and occupants are being given notices to vacate.

The 43-year-old Jilani building had collapsed at around 3:40am on September 21..

