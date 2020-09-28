Left Menu
Flood sacks 17,000 communities in Niger State

28-09-2020
Flood sacks 17,000 communities in Niger State
At least 17,000 communities in Niger State, North Central Nigeria have been sacked by rampaging flood and suspected to have been displaced by the flood which submerged their houses, according to a news report by PM News Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Niger's Secretary to the State Government, in a statement on Monday, while undergoing on-the-spot assessment in Mokwa Local Government, said areas such as Mokwa, Lapai, Edati, Lavun, Shiroro, Munya, and Wushishi were submerged by floods.

Matane also said that about 60,000 people in Mokwa local government had been affected by the floods which led to the collapse of houses and farmlands submerged.

According to him, the state government began distribution of 2, 400 assorted grains to communities affected in Mokwa to cushion the effect of the flood.

The SSG assured the people of Muregi, worst hit by a flood, that government would expedite action towards relocating them to the new Muregi before the end of the Gov. Abubakar Bello-led administration.

The Kuta of Kede, Alhaji Muhammad Muregi, and District Head of Jaagi, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu, appealed to the government to come to their aid.

