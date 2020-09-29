Successful handling of COVID-19 waste by city: WBPCB

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Tuesday said the city generates about 17 tonne of COVID-19 waste per day and the same is being handled successfully. "We have successfully handled the 17 tonne of infectious COVID medical solid generated daily from the city.

We have tracked the movement of the waste through GPS," WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said at CII organized online green industry conclave. The only positive out of this pandemic induced lockdown is the improvement in the air quality to permissible level in all parameters across the state. This probably has helped uniform and undisturbed monsoon, the pollution control body official said.

He said that besides air quality improvement there was water quality improvement of rivers but there was no decline in coliform bacteria as urban waste water continued to flow uninterrupted into rivers. WBPCB was trying for online pollution monitoring for large and major polluting industries of the state.

Rudra said after the green tribunal order WBPCB expects emissions at a permissible level by industry and 100 per cent waste water recycling..