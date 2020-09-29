Maha: Bhiwandi AIMIM chief booked in 3rd extortion case

Maha: Bhiwandi AIMIM chief booked in 3rd extortion casePTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:16 IST
Thane police filed an extortioncase against the chief of AIMIM's Bhiwandi unit, with anofficial stating on Tuesday that it was the third such caseagainst him in the past few days
Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shindetold PTI that Khalid Guddu has been charged along with twoothers for using RTI to find out about a construction in thetownship in 2015, filing a plea in Bombay High Court later andin 2018 demanding Rs 35 lakh from its residents to withdrawit
Guddu is in the custody of Thane Crime Branch inconnection with two extortion FIRs filed earlier, saidofficials.
