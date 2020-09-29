C'garh: Bypoll for late Ajit Jogi's Marwahi seat on Nov 3

The bypoll for the Marwahi Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, necessitated by the death of former chief minister and JCC(J) founder Ajit Jogi, will be held on November 3, officials said on Tuesday. Jogi died on May 29.

The seat, located in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, is a Scheduled Tribe reserved one and the model of conduct has come into force there with the declaration of bypoll date, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Reena Baba Saheb Kangale said in a press conference here. "The gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 9 and filing of nominations will begin on the same day. The last date of filing nominations is October 16 while the scrutiny of nomination forms will be held next day. Candidates can withdraw their names from the fray till October 19," Kangale said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10. As many as 1,90,907 voters, comprising 93,694 male, 97,209 female and four from the third gender, are eligible to vote at 286 polling stations, 126 of which are sensitive, she said.

Voters will have to follow COVID-19 protocols, she said, adding that booths will be sanitised and arrangement of soap and water would be made on voting day. Voters will be thermally scanned for temperate and masks will be mandatory, the official added.

Voters infected with COVID-19, people with disability and those above 80 years of age will be given postal ballot facility, Kangale said. Marwahi seat has been a Jogi family bastion since the formation of the state in 2000.