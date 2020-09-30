Left Menu
Development News Edition

Village where 27 people died in Latur earthquake builds memorial

Twenty-seven years after an earthquake claimed several lives at Kaldev Nimbala in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, a memorial, built by local residents themselves, was unveiled on Wednesday. Sarpanch Sunita Pavshere said, "Those who got employment due to their status as earthquake-affected contributed in a big way to raise this memorial. "Twenty-seven people from the village -- from a two- year-old child to a 70-year-old person -- died in the earthquake.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:42 IST
Village where 27 people died in Latur earthquake builds memorial
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-seven years after an earthquake claimed several lives at Kaldev Nimbala in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, a memorial, built by local residents themselves, was unveiled on Wednesday. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit the Latur-Osmanabad region on September 30, 1993, killing nearly 10,000 people and injuring thousands of others.

Around 52 villages were devastated. "We thought there should be a memorial for those who lost their lives in the earthquake. But it was not possible with government funds," said Devidas Pavshere, a local resident.

"So villagers decided to build it themselves and the work began four years ago. It had to be halted when funds ran out, but new contributions were raised and the memorial was completed," he said. Sarpanch Sunita Pavshere said, "Those who got employment due to their status as earthquake-affected contributed in a big way to raise this memorial.

"Twenty-seven people from the village -- from a two- year-old child to a 70-year-old person -- died in the earthquake. We have carved their names on the memorial," she said. The memorial, which cost Rs 1.25 lakh, will be maintained by the gram panchayat, she added.

Sushila Birajdar from the village lost five members of the family, including her husband who was a teacher, in the quake. "The memorial will help us keep their memories alive," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter

Global equity markets inched higher and safe haven assets including the dollar gained Wednesday as rising COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate weighed on investor sentiment on the last day of a turbulent quarter.President D...

Cong will celebrate Diwali with people after bypolls: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will regain power in the state after the byelections to 28 Assembly seats. The former chief minister was addressing a poll rally in Sitamau in Suvasar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020