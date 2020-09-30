Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon withdraws from Delhi; 20 pc less rainfall this season

Of all the 11 districts in the national capital, Central Delhi recorded the highest rain deficiency of 63 per cent. In September, the Safdarjung Observatory -- which provides representative data for the city -- recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall, the lowest for the month in 16 years, according to IMD data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:36 IST
Monsoon withdraws from Delhi; 20 pc less rainfall this season
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The monsoon withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday, with the city recording 20 per cent less rainfall this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city recorded 467.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 585.8 mm between June 1 and September 30, it said.

The wind system had reached the national capital on June 25, two days earlier than normal, and stayed five days longer than usual. Normally, it withdraws from the city by September 25, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said. "Change in the low-level wind pattern to north-westerlies, reduction in moisture content and cessation of rainfall indicates that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Punjab, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said.

According to Met department data, the city recorded 20 per cent less rainfall this monsoon season. For smaller areas like Delhi, 19 per cent more or less than long-period average rainfall (50 years) is considered "normal". Between minus 20 per cent and minus 59 per cent is "deficient", and anything less than that is "scanty".

"Therefore, the overall rainfall – which is an average of rainfall measured by all automatic weather stations and rain gauges installed at several places – falls in the deficient category this season," Srivastava said. Earlier this year, the Met department had revised the date for the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

"The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years," Srivastava said. Of all the 11 districts in the national capital, Central Delhi recorded the highest rain deficiency of 63 per cent.

In September, the Safdarjung Observatory -- which provides representative data for the city -- recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall, the lowest for the month in 16 years, according to IMD data. The average rainfall for September is around 129.8 mm. The last time the weather station recorded any rainfall was on September 8.

According to the IMD, the national capital recorded only three rainy days this September, the lowest since 2016, when it witnessed just two rainy days. Before this year, the lowest September rainfall was recorded in 2004 (3 mm). Delhi received just 1.6 mm precipitation in September 1994, according to IMD data.

Interestingly, the national capital had gauged 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata hands over 104 acres of land for expansion & renovation of Bagdogra Airport

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over 104-acres of land to the authorities of Bagdogra Airport for its expansion, renovation, and upgradation.She expressed hope that once the necessary works are carried out the...

Anthem to pay nearly USD 40M settlement over 2015 cyberattack

Health insurer Anthem has agreed to another multimillion-dollar settlement over a cyberattack on its technology that exposed the personal information of nearly 79 million people. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it wil...

Two arrested for ATM frauds in Ludhiana

Two persons have been arrested in Ludhiana for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by replacing their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them in making banking transactions at the kiosks, police said Wednesday. Sandeep Kumar...

Athletics-New course, old rivals as Kipchoge and Bekele face off in London

An unfamiliar course, poor weather and the absence of 750,000 cheering fans suggest a world record is unlikely in Sundays London Marathon but long-standing rivals Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele could still produce a race for the ages.Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020