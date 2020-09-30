Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 bln a year to protect nature

Attenborough, whose new film "A Life on Our Planet" documents the dangers posed by climate change and the extinction of species, issued the call as the United Nations convened a one-day summit aimed at galvanising action to protect wildlife. "Our natural world is under greater pressure now than at any time in human history, and the future of the entire planet – on which every single one of us depends – is in grave jeopardy," Attenborough, 94, said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:56 IST
David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 bln a year to protect nature
File Photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British broadcaster David Attenborough led a call from conservation groups on Wednesday for the world to invest $500 billion a year to halt the destruction of nature, warning that the future of the planet was in "grave jeopardy". Attenborough, whose new film "A Life on Our Planet" documents the dangers posed by climate change and the extinction of species, issued the call as the United Nations convened a one-day summit aimed at galvanizing action to protect wildlife.

"Our natural world is under greater pressure now than at any time in human history, and the future of the entire planet – on which every single one of us depends – is in grave jeopardy," Attenborough, 94, said in a statement. "We still have an opportunity to reverse catastrophic biodiversity loss, but time is running out."

Opening the summit in New York, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that a million species were at risk of extinction and that climate change and the loss of biodiversity were "destroying Earth's web of life". "We are part of that fragile web and we need it to be healthy so we and future generations may thrive," Guterres said.

The call to redirect financing away from fossil fuels and other polluting industries and into locally-led conservation was launched by environmental group Fauna & Flora International and backed by more than 130 organizations. "U.N. member states must take the lead in getting ahead of this crisis and putting funding into the hands of those who are best placed to use it – local conservation organizations," said Mark Rose, chief executive of Fauna & Flora International.

The world spends an estimated $80-90 billion on conservation each year, but studies show that hundreds of billions of dollars may be needed to save ecosystems from collapse. Britain, Canada and others joined the European Union on Monday in pledging to protect 30% of their land and seas by 2030. U.N. officials hope to secure a global agreement on that target at a major round of negotiations on biodiversity due to take place in China in 2021. (Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels Editing by Alistair Bell)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur sees 982 fresh COVID-19 cases; 38 more deaths

At least 982 new cases of COVID- 19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said. The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510, the official ...

Andhra Congress aims to get 10 lakh signatures from state's farmers against agriculture laws

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee APCC on Wednesday said that it is going to start the signature collection movement against the agriculture sector laws passed by the central government. Speaking to media, APCC Vice-President G Gangadhar, s...

Poverty batters almost half of Argentines due to crisis plus pandemic -researchers

Nearly half of Argentinas population was dragged into poverty in the second quarter of this year by the brutal effects of the the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys longstanding economic crisis, researchers estimated on Wednesday.Ahead of...

Taliban aware of possible new obstacles during intra-Afghan peace talks: Spokesman

Kabul Afghanistan, September 30 ANISputnik Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday that the intra-Afghan peace talks, which were launched in Doha earlier this month, were not an easy process and required patience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020