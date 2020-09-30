Heavy rain likely in many parts of Odisha: MeT

With a fresh low pressure area brewing over Bay of Bengal, the MeT office on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha for five days, prompting the state government to ask district collectors to be prepared to deal with any waterlogging and localised flooding. A cyclonic circulation over now lies over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The low pressure system is likely to trigger heavy downpour in several parts of Odisha till October 5. It may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage kutcha houses and informal roads at some places, it said. Squally weather accompanied by surface wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail off Odisha coast adjoining Northwest and West-central Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 2.

In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena issued an advisory to district collectors asking them to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to deal with any waterlogging and localised flood like situation in low-lying areas. Advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said. As per the MeT Centre forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts till Thursday. Parts of Koraput, Rayagada, Khordha, Boudh, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Sambalpur, Kalahandi and Bhadrak may also receive heavy rainfall during the period.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khordha districts on Thursday and Friday, it said. Heavy rainfall will also occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul districts on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall may also lash some places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts on Sunday and Monday, it said..